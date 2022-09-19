Three solutions for cutting down on energy spending

Besides relying on state energy bill subsidies, there are three solutions households can resort to for cutting down on their energy costs: The complete energy upgrade of a property, the installation of photovoltaics and the transition from gas to oil are currently the best options for containing energy spending.

The first two options cost around 12,000 euros each and with current energy prices the amortization of the investment comes within six to seven years.

The third solution is more complex, i.e. switching from gas back to heating oil, and the cost depends on the property and whether or not the oil burner and boiler have been completely removed.