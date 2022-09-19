ECONOMY ENERGY

Three solutions for cutting down on energy spending

Three solutions for cutting down on energy spending

Besides relying on state energy bill subsidies, there are three solutions households can resort to for cutting down on their energy costs: The complete energy upgrade of a property, the installation of photovoltaics and the transition from gas to oil are currently the best options for containing energy spending.

The first two options cost around 12,000 euros each and with current energy prices the amortization of the investment comes within six to seven years.

The third solution is more complex, i.e. switching from gas back to heating oil, and the cost depends on the property and whether or not the oil burner and boiler have been completely removed.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strategic investment projects approved
ECONOMY

Strategic investment projects approved

Energy-efficient appliance coupon program deadline extended
ECONOMY

Energy-efficient appliance coupon program deadline extended

Winter plan to lure Northern Europeans
ECONOMY

Winter plan to lure Northern Europeans

Register for power consumers
ENERGY

Register for power consumers

Ministries finalizing energy subsidy package
ECONOMY

Ministries finalizing energy subsidy package

Public buildings being prioritized for energy upgrade
ECONOMY

Public buildings being prioritized for energy upgrade