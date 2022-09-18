ECONOMY MARKETS

No rating change by Moody’s and DBRS

No rating change by Moody’s and DBRS

Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar on Friday night affirmed Greece’s credit rating, with a stable outlook, recognizing the progress the country has made and the resilience of its economy in a generally unfavorable macroeconomic environment, which they estimate will inevitably affect the country.

Moody’s maintained Greece’s credit rating at Ba3, leaving the outlook stable. The firm cited the improvement of Greece’s credit figures over the last two years, despite the ongoing challenges and the unfavorable macroeconomic environment in Europe.

As the US rating agency reports, the Greek authorities have made progress in reducing banks’ nonperforming loans (NPLs), which enables them to lend and support the economy.

Moody’s forecasts growth of 5.3% for 2022, driven by tourism, consumption and investment, and an improvement in exports. For 2023, however, it forecasts a sharp slowdown to 1.8%.

DBRS also maintained its credit rating at BB with a stable outlook for Greece. That reflects its view that Greece remains committed to ensuring its fiscal stability and debt sustainability, despite the adverse global economic conditions due to the war in Ukraine.

Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Credit rating reports by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar due on Friday
MARKETS

Credit rating reports by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar due on Friday

Greece to auction T-bills on Wednesday
ECONOMY

Greece to auction T-bills on Wednesday

Close surveillance by agencies, markets
FINANCE

Close surveillance by agencies, markets

Stocks again end short of 900 points
ECONOMY

Stocks again end short of 900 points

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 
ECONOMY

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 

European shares eke out gains on energy boost; July inflation at record high
ECONOMY

European shares eke out gains on energy boost; July inflation at record high