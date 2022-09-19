UAE economy minister sees strong investment interest in Greece

The 4.0-billion-euro joint investment fund agreed last May between Greece and the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) is expected to stimulate significant investment interest from the UAE, its economy minister has told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Speaking from the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where he headed the Emirati delegation, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said he expected the investment in several sectors, including renewable energy sources, infrastructure, agriculture, technology, health care and life sciences.

He said the two countries have collaborated on various bilateral and multilateral initiatives that have strengthened their relations, including the joint declaration on the Strategic Partnership in 2020 and the creation of a 4.0-billion-euro fund for investments in the Greek economy, during the visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Abu Dhabi last May.

He said about 60 Emirati institutions and companies attending the TIF are willing to enter into partnerships with Greek and European companies in all areas of common interest, the minister added.

He also stressed the prospects that could be opened up for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of technology and future industries, as the UAE is seeking seeks to strengthen its position internationally as an innovation and “brain hub.”

The country, which recently designated a deputy minister for artificial intelligence, is seeking to attract human talent from all over the world and open up its economy more to entrepreneurs and investors. [AMNA]