Balkans’ largest technological park planned in Thessaloniki

The government is on track to launch the most important research and innovation project in Greece, with the creation of Thess INTEC in Thessaloniki – a state-of-the-art technology park and startup hub for Southeastern Europe.

The park’s area stretches over 76 hectares in the municipality of Thermaikos and is touted to become the largest of its kind in the Balkans. The aim, according to Deputy Development and Investment Minister Christos Dimas, who is overseeing the project, is to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure with 4th generation technologies, such as industrial laboratories, machinery, computer facilities, a large-scale incubator and accelerator, flexible office space, collaboration and networking areas, a theme park for education and recreation, a conference center, cycle paths and green spaces.

To date, more than 70 important and innovative companies as well as universities and research centers have signed MoUs with Thess INTEC. The project has been included in the Recovery Fund and will be financed with approximately €35 million.