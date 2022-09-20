ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index

Tuesday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue picked up where Monday’s session had left off, as stocks were once again split between winners and losers, banks outperformed and turnover was disappointingly low, only this time the benchmark avoided closing in the red, earning just half a point in the end.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 833.86 points, adding 0.06% to Monday’s 833.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.43% to end up at 2,008.20 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.18%.

The banks index advanced 1.59%, as Eurobank grabbed 2.39%, Alpha collected 1.46%, National grew 1.38% and Piraeus edged up 0.08%.

Jumbo augmented 2.96%, OPAP climbed 1.23% and Public Power Corporation rose 1.16%, as Aegean Airlines conceded 2.50%, Lamda Development shrank 1.77% and Terna Energy declined 1.76%.

In total 49 stocks secured gains, 51 endured losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €26.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 74.45 points.