Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October

Air transport is returning to pre-pandemic levels, a global trend recorded by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that has become evident in Greece since the start of the summer season, when most regional airports showed stronger performance compared to 2019.

In Greece, the recovery of air transport, illustrated in the rise in the number of both flights and passengers, started at the beginning of this year’s tourism season and is expected to continue until at least October.

This is revealed by the data of the European organization for the safety of air navigation (Eurocontrol), according to which flight activity in Greece in October will exceed that of October 2019.

As Aegean Air head Eftichis Vassilakis told analysts at a recent teleconference, the increased demand recorded by the airline in the summer was reflected in the rise of both passenger numbers and yields.