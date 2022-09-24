MyTEKA app on auxiliary pension fund

The 102,000 people insured with the new Hellenic Auxiliary Pensions Defined Contributions Fund (TEKA) will soon be able to obtain a complete picture of their contributions, whether they have been paid on time and where their contributions are invested, and consequently how their savings are developing. This is all made possible through a new application, myTEKA (myteka.gov.gr), which the government presented on Thursday.

At first it will be available only to freelance professionals, who number no more than 720, but by the end of the year it is estimated that the application will be opened for everyone.

Given that in the eight months from January to August, registrations of new entrants to the labor market have exceeded all expectations, reaching 102,000 (when the initial forecast was for 60,000 by the end of the year), the conditions are now in place so that by December this new app will concern many more insured professionals, who must be included in the new auxiliary fund.

By the spring of 2023, the Digital Governance Ministry’s goal is for myTEKA to also function as a cellphone application.