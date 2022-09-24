ECONOMY

Kikilias meets tour operators and airline reps in Sweden

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias continued his promotional tour abroad with a visit to Sweden on Friday.

In Stockholm he and Greek National Tourism Organization Secretary-General Dimitris Fragakis met with tour agency and trade representatives, the heads of SAS and Eurowings Airlines, and representatives of Swedish pensioners.

In statements afterward, Kikilias cited Swedish data revealing that in 2022 flights to Greece registered 97% capacity, while Eurowings showed an increase of 30% in all Northern European markets for flights to Greece, compared to 2019.

He also noted there was interest in a longer tourism season, especially through themed travel packages including golf, hiking and cycling on Crete, Rhodes and in the Peloponnese and Epirus.

“Meetings showed an interest in new investments in the hotel sector that relate to sports tourism,” he added.

