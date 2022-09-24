ECONOMY TOURISM

Jump in short-term rentals

Jump in short-term rentals
Kos island saw the biggest increase in demand for short-term rentals this summer in comparison with 2019.

Demand for short-term rentals in the Greek market this summer posted a considerable annual increase of 61.8%, which ranks it in the highest position among the countries of Southern Europe and demonstrates the recovery that the sector and tourism overall have experienced this year.

According to the latest pan-European survey by specialist short-term rental analysis company AirDNA, bookings in Greece over the June-August quarter showed a yearly rise that only trailed that of Norway (71.2%) and Hungary (65.8%).

More importantly, the Greek market comfortably surpassed its performance in 2019: Bookings increased by 24.1% compared to the record summer of 2019, trailing only Germany, where the increase was of the order of 24.8%. The development vindicates AirDNA executives’ forecast earlier this year that 2022 revenue from short-term rental accommodation would surpass that of 2019, which was around 1.4 billion euros.

On a pan-European level, demand in August this year increased by 36% year-on-year, while compared to 2019 there was an increase of just 0.2%. As a result, total revenue increased by 30.1% compared to last year but also by 16.7% compared to 2019, due to prices being higher this year, while average occupancy reached 76.5%. In the Greek market, the average price increased by 2% in August this year, but compared to August 2019, the increase was around 14%.

An interesting aspect concerns the significant improvement in demand for the center of Athens: Based on the picture of bookings until the beginning of September, it emerged that during the period of the last four months of 2022 (September-December) there will be an increase of 125% compared to the corresponding period last year. This is a performance that follows the pan-European trend of a gradual return of foreign visitors to major urban centers as well, beyond the popular summer tourism destinations.

AirDNA previously reported that the largest increase in demand in Greece in July and August compared to 2019 was recorded by Kos with 101%, while Tinos posted an increase of 60%.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kikilias meets tour operators and airline reps in Sweden
ECONOMY

Kikilias meets tour operators and airline reps in Sweden

Singapore invests in Sani/Ikos
BUSINESS

Singapore invests in Sani/Ikos

Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October
ECONOMY

Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October

Accommodation, food service see July turnover soar
ECONOMY

Accommodation, food service see July turnover soar

Tourism’s all-time July high
ECONOMY

Tourism’s all-time July high

Kikilias in Paris for Top Resa 2022 exhibition
ECONOMY

Kikilias in Paris for Top Resa 2022 exhibition