Cyprus’ TUS Airways adding Larnaca-Iraklio route

For the first time in its history, Cypriot carrier TUS Airways will start offering direct flights from Larnaca to Iraklio, Crete. 

The route starts on December 16, with flights twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays – and fares starting at just 59 euros, one way. 

At the same time, the carrier will further expand the number of flights between Larnaca and Tel Aviv in Israel with nine weekly flights – the highest frequency between the two cities of any airline. In addition, there will be a twice-weekly service connecting Paphos with Tel Aviv. 

As mentioned in a press release, this winter TUS Airways will also launch flights from Tel Aviv to Greece, with new routes to Athens from December 14 and to Thessaloniki from December 15. 

The airline will also continue to operate its popular route between Tel Aviv and Dusseldorf in Germany.

