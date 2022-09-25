ECONOMY

TAIPED asks for improved bids on Igoumenitsa Port

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) last Thursday announced that its board of directors unsealed the three financial offers submitted for the acquisition of 67% of the share capital of Igoumenitsa Port Authority and decided to commence the process of improved financial offers. 

Bids were submitted by the following investment schemes (in alphabetical order): Attica Holdings SA & Aktor Concessions SA; Grimaldi Euromed Consortium SpA – Minoan Lines SA & Investment Construction Commercial and Industrial SA; and the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH). 

Deloitte Business Solutions SA and Euroconsultants SA are acting as financial advisors; Your Legal Partners, Drakopoulos & Vassalakis Law Firm and Alexiou Kosmopoulos Law Firm as legal advisors; and Doxiadis Associates as technical advisors to TAIPED in the tender process.

Privatizations

