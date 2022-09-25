Contingency plan for diesel

Greek refineries will have to supply an additional 500,000 cubic meters of diesel in the five months from November 2022 to March 2023 for the operation of five power generation units, which will stop burning natural gas in the likely event of a full disruption of Russian flows.

Although the production of the country’s two refineries (Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil), as their representatives assure, can fully cover these quantities, coordination is required on logistics, storage and transport by refineries to ensure the smooth operation of the units continuously for a period of 150 days.

The power generation companies (Public Power Corporation, Elpedison and Heron) that will convert five of their units to diesel from natural gas will probably have to start stocking up on the fuel starting now, according to a teleconference last week led by General Secretary for Energy Alexandra Sdoukou, with the participation of involved bodies and companies.

The parties involved are trying to prevent problems that may emerge in the domestic fuel market by directing available fuel trucks as a priority to power plants if the country’s energy system is declared to be on red alert.