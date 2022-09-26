Insulation key to a cozy home

Whichever form of heating households choose this winter, if their home does not have sufficient insulation, the final tally will be up to 70% higher.

If a wrong choice is made based on the new conditions created – i.e. if power and a simple electric radiator are used as a heating source – the final cost for the entire winter can even jump over 3,000 euros, even for a regular 100-square meter apartment.

For households to make the right choice, they must remember that a properly insulated apartment may need 45-50 thermal kilowatt-hours per square meter for the whole season, while a corresponding uninsulated flat (with windows that let the outside air in, without a thermal layer or wall insulation, etc.) may require as much as 150 KWh/sq.m.

Therefore, the heating cost calculation for the entire season will not only depend on the heating source selected. For example, heating oil will start at €1.3 per liter: At a KWh rate of 11-12 cents, an insulated apartment of 100 sq.m. will cover the season with oil worth €550 (not including the heating benefit), while for a non-insulated flat the cost will amount to more than €1,750.