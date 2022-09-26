ECONOMY ECONOMY

Innovation leaps ahead in Cyprus

Cyprus has achieved the biggest improvement in the field of innovation at the European level since 2015, per the annual report of the European Commission’s Innovation Scoreboard for the bloc.

According to an announcement by the island’s Deputy Ministry of Research and Innovation, Cyprus comes 10th in the overall ranking, between Germany and France, while it has improved its performance by 38% from 2015 to date. This is the highest improvement rate across the Europe Union, well above the average 10% of the other member states.

Cyprus is one of only two member states to have moved into a higher category (from the “Moderate Innovators” category), and is the only state that joined the EU after 2004 to perform above the EU average.

Cyprus performs highly on the indicators Public-private co-publications, Innovative SMEs collaborating with others, International scientific co-publications, Population with tertiary education and Trademark applications, while it is also considered the leader in terms of the Linkages dimension of the Innovation activities section, posting the best performance with a 77% rise since 2015, against an EU average of 35%.

