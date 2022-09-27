Shortsea shipowners face increase in Bosporus, Suez fees

An increase in passage fees at Suez and the Bosporus Strait as of 2023 and October 2022 respectively will raise the cost of consumer goods in the coming months.

Suez managers (SCA) said passage fees would increase by 15% at the start of 2023 and affect all ship types except for bulk carriers and cruise ships, where the raise will be 10%.

SCA chief Osama Rabie said the raise is unavoidable and reflects a global inflation rate of over 8%, affecting operation cost for the canal’s navigation services.

The Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (EENMA) has requested the intervention of the Greek Foreign Affairs and Shipping ministries with Turkish authorities, who are raising the Bosporus fees as of October 7.