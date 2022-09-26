Aegean once again named Best Regional Airline in Europe

Aegean Airlines has received yet another important distinction, at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, winning the title of the “Best Regional Airline in Europe” for the 11th consecutive year and for 12th time in the last 13 years.

In fact, in the awards that were announced last Friday, September 23, in London, Aegean was not only awarded the “Best Regional Airline in Europe” title, but it also secured second place in the “Best Regional Airline Worldwide” category.

At the same time, it continued to be among the top 10 airlines in Europe for its cabin crew and the travel experience they offer to its passengers.