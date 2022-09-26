ECONOMY BUSINESS

Aegean once again named Best Regional Airline in Europe

Aegean once again named Best Regional Airline in Europe

Aegean Airlines has received yet another important distinction, at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, winning the title of the “Best Regional Airline in Europe” for the 11th consecutive year and for 12th time in the last 13 years.

In fact, in the awards that were announced last Friday, September 23, in London, Aegean was not only awarded the “Best Regional Airline in Europe” title, but it also secured second place in the “Best Regional Airline Worldwide” category.

At the same time, it continued to be among the top 10 airlines in Europe for its cabin crew and the travel experience they offer to its passengers.

Business Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean Airlines profitable as sales jump in Q2
ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines profitable as sales jump in Q2

Gov’t ponders listing 30% stake in Athens Airport
ECONOMY

Gov’t ponders listing 30% stake in Athens Airport

Why Ryanair is closing its Athens hub
BUSINESS

Why Ryanair is closing its Athens hub

Regional airport traffic in June beats 2019
TRANSPORT

Regional airport traffic in June beats 2019

Air taxis to come to Greece by 2026
ECONOMY

Air taxis to come to Greece by 2026

Qatar Airways launches Doha-Santorini flights
TRANSPORT

Qatar Airways launches Doha-Santorini flights