ATHEX: Benchmark makes up for Monday loss

The Greek stock market benchmark came off an 11-week low on Tuesday to post a moderate recovery, but without recapturing the psychologically important 800-point level. Still, the form of the rebound hasn’t convinced anyone that this price rise can be sustained without any significant news to support it – despite the odd positive development at the domestic corporate level, as in the case of Terna Energy.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 798.41 points, adding 0.72% to Monday’s 792.73 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.73% to end up at 1,918.11 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.28%.

The banks index advanced 0.95% on National earning 2.05%, Eurobank grabbing 1.15% and Piraeus rising 0.18%. Terna Energy soared 5.57%, Sarantis improved 3.45% and Motor Oil climbed 2.43%, as ADMIE Holdings conceded 1.66% and Aegean Airlines gave up 1.60%.

In total 51 stocks posted gains, 40 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.6 million euros, up from Monday’s €52.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slumped 3.36% to close at 73.94 points.