Greece enjoys audiovisual spring after offering incentives

The investment incentives (cash rebate) with a grant of 40% of eligible costs, up from 35% and 25% in the recent past, have created a momentum for domestic audiovisual production – i.e. the television and film industry – in recent years.

Since 2018, 158 Greek and 115 international productions have applied to the National Center for Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME) in order to secure a grant.

Last year alone, 79 proposals were approved, with a budget of 207 million euros, creating 21,878 jobs, while foreign groups are promoting at least two investment projects to develop movie studios in Greece.

