The government will launch the first two programs of the new Operational Programs of the National Strategic Reference Framework 2021-2027 designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, worth 1 billion euros, in the next two months, Deputy Development and Investments Minister Yannis Tsakiris said on Tuesday.

