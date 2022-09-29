Germany ready to invest in Greece

Greece is now a very attractive investment destination for German companies, mainly due to the progress it has made in the production of renewable energy sources, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction with the positive climate he encountered during his contacts with representatives of the business community in Germany on a visit to the country, which he also described as “healing the damage suffered by Greek-German relations in the past decade.”

“The climate for Greece has changed, the representatives of the business community that I met expressed their admiration of the achievements of the Greek economy in the last three years, and it seems that there is a very strong mood to start making a lot of investments,” Georgiadis said, and offered assurances that in the coming months the two sides will cooperate intensively to turn this positive climate into action.