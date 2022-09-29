Greece taking steps to ‘make most of diaspora’s potential’

“We are taking every possible initiative to exploit the potential of our diaspora. We are ready to work even more intensively, together with expatriates, to highlight and promote the Greek brand name and Greek entrepreneurship worldwide,” the secretary-general of international economic relations and external relations at the Foreign Ministry and president of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the 12th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum, titled “Can Sustainability Prevail Over Geopolitics?” and which was held under the auspices of the Regional Authority of Attica.

Smyrlis underlined the wide range of business activities and the power of diaspora Greeks as factors for strengthening and expanding Greek entrepreneurship abroad, pointing out that the diaspora is one of the largest in terms of population and also one of the most active in terms of business ventures worldwide, while it also maintains a vibrant and strong relationship with Greece.