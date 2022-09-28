Two Mytilineos solar projects abroad start operating

Mytilineos is rapidly expanding into the field of large-scale solar energy projects within and outside the country through its Renewable Energy Development and Energy Storage Division (RSD).

The company announced the start of the commercial operation of the Tutly photovoltaic project in Uzbekistan, with a capacity of 131.35 megawatt-peak, as well as the successful activation of the Pampa Tigre installation of Chile: This 118.4 MWp project in the Antofagasta region was built on behalf of Mainstream Renewable Power, one of the most successful nonconventional renewable energy (NCRE) companies in Latin America, and will generate more than 300 GWh of green energy.