Pension backlog all but cleared

Just over 30,000 pension applications were pending at the end of August, as the backlog of outstanding demands by retirees reached a historic low, at least since the establishment of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA). Nearly half of them concern public sector pensions.

In total, 97% of overdue main pensions have been issued since 2016, while last month saw a new record in pension issues, with over 20,000 decisions. It is impressive that five former pension funds and 10 directorates of EFKA have cleared their pending applications.

Overdue debts for pensions are also approaching zero: While in May 2020 they came to 693 million euros, they have now decreased to €40 million. The backlogs for the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 are now at zero. For 2020, 97% of the applications have been issued, for 2021 91%, while for 2022 more than 85% of the applications submitted until the end of May have already been cleared.

Overdue main pensions at the end of August amounted to 31,000, with approximately 15,000 concerning state pensions. However, this huge progress only concerns main pensions that have become overdue – i.e. pending for over 90 days.