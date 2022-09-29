PM says Google’s cloud investment to bring over 2 billion euros in Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday Google’s creation of a cloud region in Greece could contribute over 2 billion euros to the country’s GDP by 2030 and create 20,000 “well-paid new jobs.”

Speaking at an event for the presentation of Google’s investment plans in Greece, he said it was the government’s choice to invest in and promote the country’s digital leap to improve services to citizens and develop the economy.

He thanked Google “for its trust during all these years of the crisis which strengthened its presence in our country,” and emphasised that GDP growth in Greece now far exceeds the average, while he spoke of an “explosion of record investments, exports and the most dynamic reduction of unemployment,” as well as the return of young scientists to Greece.

Mitsotakis also welcomed Google’s decision to create two centres of excellence in Thessaloniki and Patras, while he said that 10 thousand unemployed people upgraded their skills because of the company’s cooperation with the employment ministry.

“This is a permanent reform process in the digital transformation of not only large but also medium and small businesses, such as those in tourism that use digital marketing tools to promote their product,” he said, adding that more than 10 billion euros from the Recovery Fund and the NSRF will be channeled in all production sectors, from the primary sector to industry and services.

[AMNA]