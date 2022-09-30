Google to add €2.2 bln to GDP

Google’s decision to create its first Cloud Region in Greece – i.e. to create three data centers – over a period of two years, in Attica, with an estimated starting time of 2024, will mean an extra €2.2 billion for Greece’s gross domestic product, the US group announced in Athens on Thursday.

These data centers will constitute Google’s Cloud Region in Greece, allowing the company to upgrade the quality of services and products it offers to its customers in the country. With a time horizon of 2030, the American technology giant estimates it will create a total of 19,400 jobs. Creating a Cloud Region – Google has 34 worldwide – comes with costs related to acquiring the right property, building the infrastructure, and energy.

“The new Cloud Region that Google is creating in Greece is another link in the chain of important business plans that have been implemented in the last three years, creating national wealth and new and well-paid jobs, and stopping the flight of Greek scientists abroad,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the Google event at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

“Our global network of cloud regions supports the technology infrastructure we offer our customers to help them innovate faster and adapt,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, president of Google Cloud International.

“It’s an important vote of confidence in our country and an opportunity to share our vision to be useful, through our technologies, in every possible way – for entrepreneurship, education, culture and the environment,” said Peggy Antonakou, director of Google for Southeast Europe.

At the same time, Google, in collaboration with Deloitte, is exploring the creation of a center of excellence dedicated to sustainability and artificial intelligence. Also, through Google.org’s philanthropic arm, it funds the INCO organization, which invests in sustainable and socially responsible businesses, and Impact Hub, which promotes innovation and sustainable business, with €1 million to support social enterprises from underrepresented communities.