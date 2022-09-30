Bonus for green-investing SMEs

The government will grant an extra bonus to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that implement green, digital and energy investments.

In particular, the expenses they make in the green economy, energy and digitization will be deducted from their gross taxable income increased by 100%, meaning they will have a double benefit in their taxation: The more they invest, the more their taxable income will shrink.

Beneficiaries of the additional discount will be individuals carrying out a business activity and legal entities, as long as they are classified as small and medium-sized enterprises; they may be active in sectors of the economy related to the green economy, energy and digitization, or in various other sectors carrying out projects or activities in order to strengthen the green economy, energy and digitalization.

The costs to be recognized for the measure are the following:

• Protection and management of forest environment, sanitation and cleaning of soil, water, marine areas, air and pollution control, including research and preparation of relevant studies.

• Actions to improve energy efficiency, energy saving (for production and consumption), green transition and renewable energy sources, including research and the preparation of relevant studies.

• Research and experimental development in biotechnology and research in electricity technology.

A necessary condition for the recognition of expenses and the granting of aid is their registration in electronic documents, which are transmitted to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue through the MyData platform.

The costs deemed eligible in the context of the project are calculated on the basis of actual costs – i.e. they have been incurred by the beneficiaries and documented by accounting data.

The additional discount regarding the green economy, energy and digitization is carried out by submitting the annual income tax return of the beneficiary, in the years of payment for said expenses.

Excluded from the 100% deduction of expenses are small and medium-sized enterprises active in the primary agricultural production, fishing and aquaculture sectors.