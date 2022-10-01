ECONOMY

Banks change structure of their securitizations

Banks change structure of their securitizations

National Bank and Piraeus Bank are heading to a change in the structure of the two pending securitizations, Frontier II and Sunrise III respectively, in order for the two portfolios to adapt to the requirements of Eurostat and to obtain the approval of the Finance Ministry for their inclusion in the Hercules scheme.

The new rule that Eurostat has set for the pending securitizations to be included in Hercules is for the mezzanine part of the securitization – i.e. what is sold to investors – to be at least 8% of the senior security.

Thus, if a securitization is e.g. 1 billion euros and the senior bond is €500 million, the mezzanine bond should be at least €40 million.

This rule has not been observed in most of the securitizations that have taken place to date, and for that reason Eurostat has raised the issue of registering the guarantees in the public debt.

Banking Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Collection agencies to start selling loans back to banks
ECONOMY

Collection agencies to start selling loans back to banks

Alpha Bank NPLs fall to 8.2% of total
ECONOMY

Alpha Bank NPLs fall to 8.2% of total

Eurobank, NBG stay profitable, NPLs shrink
ECONOMY

Eurobank, NBG stay profitable, NPLs shrink

Fitch: Greek NPLs to drop below 7% in 2022
ECONOMY

Fitch: Greek NPLs to drop below 7% in 2022

Alpha Bank to sell bad loan portfolio to Hoist Finance
PROJECT LIGHT

Alpha Bank to sell bad loan portfolio to Hoist Finance

Cypriot rate for mortgages at 3.5-yr high
BANKING

Cypriot rate for mortgages at 3.5-yr high