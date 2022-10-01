Jobless rate unchanged in August at 12.2%

The Greek unemployment rate amounted to 12.2% of the workforce in August, unchanged from July, but down compared with 13.7% in August last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

More specifically, the number of employed people totaled 4,105,420 in August, up 1.2% from last year, while the number of unemployed people totaled 569,609, down 11.4% from August 2021 and down 0.56% compared with July 2022.

The number of people not seeking job was 3,151,133, down 0.1% from August 2021 and down 0.1% compared with July 2022.