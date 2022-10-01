ECONOMY

Jobless rate unchanged in August at 12.2%

Jobless rate unchanged in August at 12.2%

The Greek unemployment rate amounted to 12.2% of the workforce in August, unchanged from July, but down compared with 13.7% in August last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

More specifically, the number of employed people totaled 4,105,420 in August, up 1.2% from last year, while the number of unemployed people totaled 569,609, down 11.4% from August 2021 and down 0.56% compared with July 2022.

The number of people not seeking job was 3,151,133, down 0.1% from August 2021 and down 0.1% compared with July 2022.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion
ECONOMY

Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion

Innovation City seen housing over 2,000 employees
ECONOMY

Innovation City seen housing over 2,000 employees

All salaried workers to be registered, use the digital labor card
SOCIAL SECURITY

All salaried workers to be registered, use the digital labor card

Employment balance negative in Aug for first time this year
ECONOMY

Employment balance negative in Aug for first time this year

Full-time contracts being bolstered with incentives
EMPLOYMENT

Full-time contracts being bolstered with incentives

Cyprus sees increase in employment
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees increase in employment