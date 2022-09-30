ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips boost index

The Greek stock market witnessed some minor window dressing on Friday as September drew to a close, led by non-bank blue chips. That contained last month’s losses to 7.4% for the market’s benchmark, as September accounted for about two-thirds of the index’s slide since the start of the year. Friday’s gains did not suffice to offset losses over the rest of the week, though.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 792.90 points, adding 0.56% to Thursday’s 788.46 points.

On a weekly basis it declined 0.65%, dropping for the sixth week in a row, a sequence unseen in five years.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.55% to end up at 1,904.45 points, while the banks index contracted 0.33%. 

OTE jumped 3.05%, GEK Terna rose 2.94% and OPAP grew 2.25%.

In total 52 stocks registered gains and as many sustained losses, as 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70 million euros, up from Thursday’s €52.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to close at 73.71 points.

