Russian dominance of Cyprus tourism ends

In June 2021 at the 43rd conference of the Pancyprian Hoteliers Association (PASYXE), it was officially made clear that the markets of Russia and Britain would no longer be a one-way street for the Cypriot tourism industry.

As part of the conference, the deputy minister of tourism indicated that over the next 12 months, efforts would focus on the European market, which would provide a stable travel framework to gain shares of the tourism pie when the sector unlocks in 2022. The position was supported by PASYXE at the time.

The same position was also expressed at this week’s extraordinary general assembly of PASYXE, both by its president Harry Loizidis and at the level of the deputy ministry, since so far investment in European markets has worked out well for Cyprus.

Specifically, 40% of tourism arrivals in Cyprus now come from EU countries, while compared to 2019, this is an increase of 22% or 160,000 more tourists compared to pre-pandemic levels. It is therefore estimated that by the end of the year, the European market will cover around 25% of the arrivals from the Russian market. According to the statistics, the largest increase compared to 2019 was recorded in Poland with +134%. France followed with a 100% growth rate, arrivals from Denmark and Hungary increased by 70%, +57% more arrived from Austria, +52% from Italy, +26% from Germany and +22% from the Czech Republic.

There is also some satisfaction with the flight schedule so far for this winter season. According to data Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios announced at the PASYXE general assembly, this December, more than 230 flights are scheduled on a weekly basis from European destinations. There will be 65 flights from the United Kingdom, 38 from Israel, 25 from Germany, 23 from Poland, 14 from Lebanon, 13 from Austria and Romania, 12 from Moldova, 10 from Hungary, eight from Italy, six from France and Serbia and more from elsewhere.

Perdios pointed out that the airline schedule for this winter is very close to the 2019 schedule, not counting Russia and Ukraine, as a result of the work done together with the Ministry of Transport and Hermes Airports.

For Russia in particular, Perdios said that in 2023 it will no longer come as any surprise that the country will again be absent from the markets.