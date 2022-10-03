Pensions to rise 7% next year

Pensions will increase 7% from 2023, concerning 1.5 million pensioners, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Skai TV on Saturday.

The minister noted that the cost to the budget will reach 830 million euros, adding that another 1 million pensioners will benefit and see an increase from the abolition of the solidarity levy. In total, he said, the cost of pension raises will reach €1.1 billion and will be permanent from 2023.

Staikouras said the €250 inflation handout will be distributed in December and will have a cost of €500 million, half of which will concern low-income pensioners. It will go to beneficiaries of social tariffs, to low-income pensioners, people with special needs, long-term unemployed etc.

Regarding heating oil, he said that the amount of the subsidy will reach €150 million, while the heating subsidy will also be given and with expanded criteria, so some will benefit twice. The sale of heating oil will begin the following Friday, October 14, Staikouras announced.

He also noted that the government will be able to subsidize electricity until August 2023, explaining that two-thirds of support goes to businesses.

Staikouras added the country’s cash reserves are at €38 billion and Athens can cover its financial needs for two years without tapping the markets.