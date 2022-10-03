ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Week starts with gains on stock market

The Greek stock market had a remarkably strong session on Monday in terms of price growth, even if the trading volume was unsatisfactory to say the least. The northward move of most other eurozone markets and the steep rise of oil rates contributed to the ATHEX benchmark’s ascent, which took it above the psychologically important 800-point mark at the start of the week, closing near the day’s high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 804.19 points, adding 1.42% to Friday’s 792.90 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.58% to end up at 1,934.47 points, though mid-caps grew just 0.12%.

The banks index collected 0.79%, mostly thanks to Alpha, which earned 2.98%. Piraeus climbed 0.29%, National slipped 0.20% and Eurobank stayed put. Piraeus Port jumped 5.48%, Mytlineos collected 4.36% and PPC grabbed 3.27%.

In total 64 stocks enjoyed gains, 39 endured losses, and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 38.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €70 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.45% to close at 74.04 points.

Stocks

