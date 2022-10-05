ECONOMY

September Athens airport arrivals almost match 2019

Figures released on Tuesday show that September was another good month for the Eleftherios Venizelos Athens International Airport, where passenger traffic approached the levels of 2019.

According to data, total passenger traffic last month reached 2.58 million passengers, 3.9% lower than 2019 traffic.

Domestic passenger traffic not only reached but exceeded the level for the same month in 2019 by 1.5%, while international passenger traffic showed a decline of 6.3% compared to September 2019.

For the first nine months of 2022, the airport’s total passenger traffic reached 17.3 million, or 13.6% below that of the first nine months of 2019.

Domestic passengers were 7.4% below the 2019 level, and international passengers 16.3% lower.

