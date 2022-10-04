ATHEX: Robust gains for majority of blue chips

The Athens bourse managed on Tuesday to successfully ride the wave of recovery that has swept all stock markets abroad and posted healthy gains for a second session in a row, covering some of the ground lost in previous weeks.

With mid- and small-caps clearly sidelined, investor interest has almost exclusively focused on underpriced blue chips, with banks grabbing the bulk of attention.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 823.09 points, adding 2.35% to Monday’s 804.19 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.57% to end up at 1,984.25 points, though mid-caps advanced by just 1.02%.

The banks index grew 4.02%, as Piraeus jumped 5.77%, Alpha grabbed 4.22%, National augmented 3.97% and Eurobank earned 3.32%. Aegean Air soared 4.47% higher and Terna Energy collected 3.88%, while Quest Holdings gave up 0.96%.

In total 76 stocks posted gains, 29 suffered losses, and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €38.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.73% to close at 74.58 points.