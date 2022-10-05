Summer plan for Cyprus Airways

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced its ambitious plans for summer 2023, when it will fly to 11 confirmed destinations with a schedule of at least 43 weekly flights, while new destinations will be announced soon. Next summer’s schedule starts on March 26.

The airline confirmed that seats for the airline’s key destinations of Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Cairo and Yerevan are already on sale, with flights to Iraklio, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza expected to become available as soon as airport slots are confirmed.

From its home base at Larnaca Airport, Cyprus Airways will continue to serve Athens with a double daily return flight, whilst flights to Tel Aviv will depart daily. Beirut will be served with five weekly services whilst flights to Cairo and Yerevan will operate twice a week. The airline is also planning twice-weekly flights to Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza and a three-time weekly service to Iraklio.

Chief Commercial Officer Madonna Hoyek said after a busy summer and positive demand for this winter, the carrier is planning well in advance to meet the expected high demand for next summer.