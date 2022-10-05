ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains

Traders resorted to some mild profit-taking at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, following two days of remarkable growth in stock prices. The limited turnover pointed to measured involvement, in line with less aggressive action in the rest of the eurozone. Some blue chips actually extended their rising streak, most notably Public Power Corporation and Viohalco.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 819.14 points, shedding 0.48% from Tuesday’s 823.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 0.48%, to end at 1,974.69 points.

The banks index declined 0.52%, on Piraeus parting with 2.64%, Alpha falling 0.92% and Eurobank sliding 0.11%, whereas National improved 0.32%.

Viohalco advanced 2.86%, PPC grew 1.45% and EYDAP added 1.24%. Ellaktor gave up 3.17%, OTE telecom decreased 2.42%, Sarantis was down 1.61% and Aegean Airlines eased 1.50%.

In total 38 stocks reported gains, 57 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €50.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to 74.75 points.

