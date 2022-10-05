Attica lands sustainable tourism destination distinction at the World Travel Awards

The Regional Authority of Attica has this week landed the Europe’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022 award at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The Greek capital’s region beat off competition from global destinations such as Dubrovnik, Edinburgh, Baden-Wurttemberg, Pembrokeshire and the Algarve.

This is an award meant to highlight the comparative advantages of a destination that render it more attractive for vacations for 12 months of the year, while observing the principles of sustainability.

Furthermore, Europe’s Leading City Tourism Board 2022 award went to the This is Athens – Convention and Visitor Bureau, of the City of Athens.