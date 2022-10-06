Receipts app catches first fish

Gas stations seem to be at the top of the list of fraudulent mechanisms for evading taxes. However, taxpayers have managed to unveil the first tax evaders through the new Appodixi app.

After a gas station located in Vyronas, eastern Athens, was heavily fined following an anonymous consumer complaint, a second one was also located through the app.

This time the complainant gave their name, concerning a gas station in Agia Paraskevi, northeastern Athens. The driver of the vehicle found that the amount paid was different to what the receipt he received stated, while another amount was recorded in the tax mechanism of the business.

According to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, so far 95,000 citizens have downloaded the application on their mobile phones, while 24,193 complaints have been submitted. Of those, 12,983 are anonymous and the remaining 11,210 are registered by name.

As reported by sources at the Ministry of Finance, the success of the app is particularly important, but officials note they did not expect people would participate so actively in the effort to limit tax evasion.