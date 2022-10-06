Bright outlook for Mytilineos

The outstanding balance of industrial and energy company Mytilineos’ construction arm is expected to climb close to 2 billion euros in the coming months, from €1.2 billion at the end of this year’s first half, as a number of new contracts are set to be signed.

The largest of these concerns the PPP project for the construction of the new Thessaloniki Ring Road (Flyover), in a joint venture with Avax. The project’s budget is set at €462.5 million and according to a recent statement by Deputy Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Karagiannis, work is due to begin by year-end.

Among the important new projects the sustainable projects sector of the Mytilineos Group is planning to build is Thriasio I, an investment of €150 million which will create a modern freight center in the wider area of ​​West Attica. The related infrastructures have been undertaken by the Mytilineos Group on behalf of the consortium operating the property, ETVA VIPE-Goldair.

Another important project undertaken by the group concerns the construction of the largest data center currently being implemented in the country. This is Athens-3 by Lamda Hellix, of the Digital Realty group. These are facilities with a total area of ​​8,600 square meters that will be created in the area of ​​Koropi.