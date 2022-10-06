Koushos lays out 710-euro challenge

Cyprus’ Minister of Labor Kyriacos Koushos has invited pensioners who receive less than 710 euros per month to meet with him in person and discuss the claims made on Alpha Cyprus TV station.

“I do not accept that there is a pensioner who receives less than €710 if he is alone, or less than €1,210 if he has a partner,” he said after the show’s host informed him that she receives messages from viewers who claim they receive less.

Koushos responded live on television that they are not telling the truth. He then proceeded to say that any pensioner claiming to receive less than the minimum amount of €710 per month as a single – or €1,210 euros as a couple – will personally be supplemented by the Ministry of Labor.

“Anyone who does not receive the stated amount should come to the ministry, and I will accept them regardless of the appointments I have for that day. I’ll set aside an entire day from 7.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. for people who don’t get €710 to come and meet with me,” the minister declared.

Koushos concluded his statement by saying that no one would show up to meet with him on this matter.