Tourism drive to blend culture and green growth

The sun sets behind a wind turbine on the Aegean Sea island of Tilos, May 9, 2022. When deciding where to test green tech, policymakers picked the remotest point on the map, tiny Tilos. Providing electricity and basic services, and even access by ferry is all a challenge for this island of just 500 year-round inhabitants. It’s latest mission: Dealing with plastic [AP]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated on Thursday that his ministry’s target is to develop and support a tourist product that will combine cultural routes with green growth.

In this context, he said, the next campaign of the ministry and of the Greek National Tourism Organization will focus on a sustainable tourism model for the country that will be environmentally friendly, focusing on the green and blue economy and with respect for the history and culture of Greece.