ATHEX: Mixed day sees blue chips split

Traders showed a clear lack of direction in Thursday’s session on the Greek stock market, which presented a mixed picture in anticipation of developments on various fronts, fiscal as well as corporate. Blue chips were split between winners and losers, with banks heading higher while the benchmark ended the day in the red. On Friday evening the market will await the verdict by Fitch Ratings on the Greek economy.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 816.68 points, shedding 0.30% from Wednesday’s 819.14 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.46%, to end up at 1,965.53 points, though mid-caps staged a 0.56% recovery.

The banks index advanced 0.56%, as National augmented 1.08%, Piraeus added 1.03% and Alpha rose 1%, while Eurobank shed 0.61%.

OPAP gaming company lost 3.18% and Ellaktor grew 2.64%.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, 54 posted losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €44.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.07% to close at 74.70 points.