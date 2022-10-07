Development Ministry intends to regulate business parks

A Development Ministry bill on business parks, submitted for voting in Parliament, provides for incentives for the relocation of businesses to business parks, tight deadlines for opinions and approvals by the various agencies and local authorities, a specific time frame for infrastructure projects, as well as special building requirements.

The aim of the bill is to stop having informal industrial concentrations throughout the country, such as Inofyta – north of Athens – with negative effects on the environment, on the quality of life of residents and workers, but also on businesses, by organizing the existing informal industrial concentrations.