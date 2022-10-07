ECONOMY ECONOMY

Development Ministry intends to regulate business parks

Development Ministry intends to regulate business parks

A Development Ministry bill on business parks, submitted for voting in Parliament, provides for incentives for the relocation of businesses to business parks, tight deadlines for opinions and approvals by the various agencies and local authorities, a specific time frame for infrastructure projects, as well as special building requirements.

The aim of the bill is to stop having informal industrial concentrations throughout the country, such as Inofyta – north of Athens – with negative effects on the environment, on the quality of life of residents and workers, but also on businesses, by organizing the existing informal industrial concentrations.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism takings seen at €19 bln
TOURISM

Tourism takings seen at €19 bln

Staikouras attends Ecofin meeting
ECONOMY

Staikouras attends Ecofin meeting

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth
ECONOMY

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth

Turkey’s annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45%
ECONOMY

Turkey’s annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45%

Cyprus opens its doors to skilled labor
ECONOMY

Cyprus opens its doors to skilled labor

Draft budget to be submitted to Parliament on Monday
ECONOMY

Draft budget to be submitted to Parliament on Monday