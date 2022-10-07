ECONOMY ECONOMY

Challenges lie ahead for hoteliers

Challenges lie ahead for hoteliers

The hotel industry is being pummeled by energy costs, inflation and labor shortages.

As Alexandros Vassilikos, head of the Airotel group, said on Thursday, upon assuming his duties as president of the European Hotel, Restaurant and Cafe Association (HOTREC), which has 47 national organizations from 36 European states, hospitality and food service are called on to address a number of important issues. They concern “inflationary pressures, energy costs and human resource shortages but also the consequences of an ongoing destructive war within Europe itself,” as he said.

“At the same time, we are asked to lay the foundations for green hospitality in the years to come, so that the industry’s supply to Europe and its citizens can continue in terms of sustainability,” added Vassilikos.

“Managing the energy deficit and finding the right balance between the need to increase prices, the adoption of cost-cutting measures and the provision of quality services are the ‘key,’” noted the general secretary of Tourism Austria, Susanne Kraus-Winkler, on Thursday from Stockholm, where HOTREC’s elections were held.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bright outlook for Mytilineos
BUSINESS

Bright outlook for Mytilineos

Imerys suspends operations in Kamara mine after worker’s death
ECONOMY

Imerys suspends operations in Kamara mine after worker’s death

Lomar Shipping buys out Carl Buettner
ECONOMY

Lomar Shipping buys out Carl Buettner

Katikies on Santorini and Mykonos voted top hotels by Conde Nast Traveler readers
BUSINESS

Katikies on Santorini and Mykonos voted top hotels by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Stores mull energy saving by switching off at night
ENERGY

Stores mull energy saving by switching off at night

Logistics expanding across the country
PROPERTY

Logistics expanding across the country