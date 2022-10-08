Stoves and radiators keep home appliances market warm

Sales of technology goods and home appliances showed a contraction year-on-year in January-August, despite the ongoing subsidy programs.

However, there has already been a significant upward trend in sales of heating appliances (stoves etc) before the peak period for sales in this category has started, as consumers have been purchasing them since the summer months.

In the January-August period, sales of radiators increased by 7.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, while in value terms the increase was 30.8%, due to the fact that the high demand for stoves and heaters in general has led to an increase in their prices.