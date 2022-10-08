Inspection with a €5.4 bln bonus

Greece will likely be rewarded with a “gift” of a nominal value of 5.4 billion euros if next week’s evaluation, the first of the conventional post-program supervision, goes well; still, this depends on the 22 prerequisites left from the enhanced supervision.

As long as the creditors’ report is positive, Greece can secure not only the last installment of approximately €650 million from the return of the central banks’ profits from Greek bonds (SMPs and ANFAs), but also the final deletion of the interest rate margin of 2% imposed on a 2012 loan by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which is paid in stages and corresponds to a total of €5.4 billion. According to Public Debt Management Agency estimates, at present values it corresponds to €3.5 billion.

As part of the debt relief measures implemented after exiting the memorandum in 2018, Greece was exempted from paying this interest margin, along with the return of SMPs and ANFAs. Thus, each tranche of relief reached approximately €760 million each time.

Greece will receive the last such tranche, in case of a positive assessment, by the end of the year. At the same time, however, the possibility of writing off the rest of the debts due to interest margin, which extend over the coming years and amount to €5.4 billion, is being considered. This will therefore constitute significant debt relief. The request has been made and is being considered positively, according to sources.

This 2% interest margin was imposed on an €11 billion loan that Greece took out from the EFSF to buy back €31 billion of PSI bonds, thus wiping out €20 billion of debt. So the 2% burdened the financial needs of the state by approximately €220 million per year.

The evaluation, however, which has begun at the technical staff level and will be continue on to the mission chief level next Tuesday, is very demanding. In addition to tabling a draft budget compatible with the Stability Pact, a requirement that last Monday’s draft likely covers, it includes another 22 prerequisites Athens has to meet, such as progress in privatizations and in the implementation of the primary care system etc.