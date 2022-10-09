ECONOMY

Naxos a pioneer of the ‘Smart Islands’ program

Naxos a pioneer of the ‘Smart Islands’ program

Naxos is emerging as a pioneer of the “Smart Island” digital transformation program, which is the product of collaboration between Amazon Web Services and more than 20 Greek and multinational companies, and was presented last week on the Cycladic island. 

It is the first program providing services that have such a broad scope, while its pilot application on the Aegean island will be the passport for its export both to other parts of Greece but also to other countries around the world. Smart Island will develop solutions for smart mobility, primary health and the transportation of goods. 

These solutions include the digital recording of passenger ship arrivals and departures and the transportation of biological and pharmaceutical materials using drones. 

Overall, the island’s existing infrastructure, such as the marina, power grid and water management systems, are being upgraded through Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and smart infrastructure management systems.

Digital Transformation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Payzy by Cosmote’ to facilitate transactions
ECONOMY

‘Payzy by Cosmote’ to facilitate transactions

Report: Greece has slowest fixed internet in Europe, among most expensive
ECONOMY

Report: Greece has slowest fixed internet in Europe, among most expensive

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit
ECONOMY

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit

Mythical inventor inspires name of Greece’s new supercomputer
ECONOMY

Mythical inventor inspires name of Greece’s new supercomputer

More milestones in Greece’s digital transition
ECONOMY

More milestones in Greece’s digital transition

Digital skills forum on Thursday
ECONOMY

Digital skills forum on Thursday