ECONOMY

Soaring August exports point to a record year

Soaring August exports point to a record year

Greek exports jumped 70.4% in August, moving toward a new record for the year, the Panhellenic Exporters Federation said on Friday. 

In a report, the federation said that Greek exports were moving towards a new record with the value of exports totaling 35.79 billion euros in the January-August period, approaching the level of €39.3 billion in the whole of 2021. 

However, enthusiasm is curbed by a 52.9% jump in imports and a 29.9% widening of the trade deficit during the same period. 

The report said that the oil products-fuel sector recorded the biggest percentage increase (153.5%) in August, followed by industrial products (35.2%), food (29.9%), chemicals (26.7%), machinery (38.4%), alcohol and tobacco (16.6%) and oils (40.2%). Only the raw materials sector fell (-13.8%). 

However, excluding oil products, exports grew by 35.2%. On the other hand, imports grew 52.5% to €7.69 billion, while excluding oil products imports grew by 26.6%. 

The country’s trade deficit widened by 29.9% to €2.9 billion, while excluding oil products the trade deficit rose 17.2% to €2.01 billion. Exports in the January-August period grew by 43.2% to €35.79 billion, while excluding oil products exports rose 24.6%.

Imports totaled 19.73 billion, up 49.7%, while excluding oil products imports grew 31.5%. The trade deficit jumped 60.5% to €23.66 billion, while excluding oil products, the deficit rose by 42.1%.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stoves and radiators keep home appliances market warm
ECONOMY

Stoves and radiators keep home appliances market warm

Athens and Belgrade to expand economic relations
ECONOMY

Athens and Belgrade to expand economic relations

Development Ministry intends to regulate business parks
ECONOMY

Development Ministry intends to regulate business parks

Tourism takings seen at €19 bln
TOURISM

Tourism takings seen at €19 bln

Staikouras attends Ecofin meeting
ECONOMY

Staikouras attends Ecofin meeting

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth
ECONOMY

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth