ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: CCHBC keeps benchmark in the black

ATHEX: CCHBC keeps benchmark in the black

The Greek stock market had another mixed session on Monday, only this time the benchmark closed in the black, mainly thanks to a handful of outperforming blue chips such as Coca-Cola HBC and to the northward move during the closing auctions. The US holiday contributed to the particularly low trading volume at the start of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 814.61 points, adding 0.07% to Friday’s 814.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.02%, to end up at 1,960.74 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.18%.

The banks index also shrank, by 0.62%, as National gave up 2.29% and Alpha eased 1.04%, while Eurobank fetched 0.84% and Piraeus advanced 0.14%. CCHBC jumped 2.33%, Sarantis collected 1.67% and Titan Cement earned 1.28%, just as Quest Holdings dropped 1.94% and EYDAP declined 1.93%.

In total 49 stocks secured gains, 47 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 32.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €42.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to close at 74.19 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Mixed day sees blue chips split
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mixed day sees blue chips split

ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains

ATHEX: Robust gains for majority of blue chips
STOCKS

ATHEX: Robust gains for majority of blue chips

ATHEX: Week starts with gains on stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Week starts with gains on stock market

ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips boost index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips boost index

ATHEX: Stocks revert to downward trajectory
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks revert to downward trajectory