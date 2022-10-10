ATHEX: CCHBC keeps benchmark in the black

The Greek stock market had another mixed session on Monday, only this time the benchmark closed in the black, mainly thanks to a handful of outperforming blue chips such as Coca-Cola HBC and to the northward move during the closing auctions. The US holiday contributed to the particularly low trading volume at the start of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 814.61 points, adding 0.07% to Friday’s 814.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.02%, to end up at 1,960.74 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.18%.

The banks index also shrank, by 0.62%, as National gave up 2.29% and Alpha eased 1.04%, while Eurobank fetched 0.84% and Piraeus advanced 0.14%. CCHBC jumped 2.33%, Sarantis collected 1.67% and Titan Cement earned 1.28%, just as Quest Holdings dropped 1.94% and EYDAP declined 1.93%.

In total 49 stocks secured gains, 47 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 32.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €42.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to close at 74.19 points.