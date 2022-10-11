Works set to start on Cyprus-Crete segment of power cable

The start of construction works on the EuroAsia Interconnector’s Cyprus-Crete segment will be marked by a ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Mansion in Nicosia at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The ceremony will be attended by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

The project will connect the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli power grids via the world’s longest submarine power cable.